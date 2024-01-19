Guyana man Permaul killed by three pit bulls, owner arrested

A 64-year-old unemployed man from Hampshire, Guyana, was allegedly murdered to death by three dogs on Monday

Guyana: A 64-year-old unemployed man from Hampshire, Guyana, was allegedly murdered to death by three dogs on Monday. The incident occurred at Berbice at about 04:00 hrs on 2024-01-16 at Topoo Village in Corentyne, Berbice, where pit bulls attacked Latchmanen Permaul called ‘Blackboy’.

The man’s 61-year-old wife, Sandra Permaul, of the said address, told Police that on the afternoon of 2024-01-15. She added that her husband left home to bring the liquor to Topoo. After buying the alcohol, he started drinking it on the spot. He became intoxicated and found himself in an unstable position to walk to his home.

Due to this, he stopped at the street corner, and after some time, he slept on the ground unconsciously.

At about 05:00 hrs on 2024-01-16, whilst at home, Sandra said she received information that her husband was lying at the street corner and three Pit Bulls ‘bore out of a fence’ near where the man was lying. The dogs then viciously attacked the man.

After the incident, Police efficiently examined the body and said that there great several bites of the dog. The bites were seen on both legs and neck. Besides this, his right hip and right hand have also received deep marks of the bites of the dogs.

Permaul’s body was picked up and escorted to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Earlier today (Thursday), between 09:10 and 09:52 hrs, a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) with dissection was done on the body of Permaul by Dr. Brijmohan at the Skeldon Public Hospital’s Mortuary. Dr Brigmohan said that the death was caused by the sudden Shock, Hemorrhage and Multiple Lacerations.

Further, the police arrested the owner of three dogs, who is a 35-year-old resident of Topoo Village. He was taken to the Albion Police Station, where he was placed into custody, pending further investigations.