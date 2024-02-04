Guyana: Man catches girlfriend in bed with another, stabbed to death

A man who caught her girlfriend with another man in bed was stabbed to death on Friday night. The incident happened at Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice. As per the reports, the peacemaker was also killed.

Guyana: A man who caught his girlfriend with another man in bed was stabbed to death on Friday night. The incident happened at Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice. As per the reports, the peacemaker was also killed.

Dead is 52-year-old Flody Moore, a driver attached to the Whim DNI office, and Quacky LaRose, called “Bllodie Eye,” a 34-year-old labourer, bothAlness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The suspect has been identified as Devon Stanley, 32, a Cane Harvester of Ulverston Village.

His sister, Nekesha Stanley, said that around 23:00 hours on Friday, she was informed that Devon and a female were lying in bed when they heard a strange sound on the roof. Shortly after, the zinc was ripped off, and a bright light shined in Devon’s face.

“And then Floyd jump down from the roof into the room and ask Devon ‘What he is doing there’?. So the girl jump up and press on the light and Floyd slap Devon and he fall back on the bed. He ran out of the room and ended up going downstairs, jump on his bike to start he bike to come, and Floyd attacked he with a knife and cutlass. And then he end up jump off the bike and run through an open lot nearby, and he jump over back to the female’s yard and he up finding a cutlass and there where he use it as self-defense towards the deceased,” Nekesha relayed.

She added,” Quacy was right in the yard when the scene happened upstairs. He was holding Floyd and said,’Man cool out, cool out, wah really yuh ah go violate the man fah?’, and there is when Floyd jook him with the knife. So me brother say when he jump on, he bike all he hear Quacy just hold on and seh ‘ ah! and go down on the ground.”

Floyd was chopped on the left side of his head and the left side of his neck. It is unclear what injuries Quacy received. Floyd died on the spot, and Quacy was pronounced dead at the Port Mourant Public Hospital. Devon was also injured during the incident.

According to the information received, Devon fled the scene and went into hiding, but later turned himself into the police, accompanied by one of his sisters.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s son, Andre Giddings, who resides in Rose Hall Town, told this publication that he and his father were imbibing early in the night. He said that after the bar closed, they went to where Floyd lived.

According to Andre, his father left him at the house and went out with a bicycle, saying, “He going and make a fine spin out deh and come again.” He further said,” And me deh a wait here and after he nah come me just roll out. By the time me meet Rose Hall, me get a call seh the man get chop up.”

Andre claimed that he was unaware of what his father’s motive was.

The police are investigating the incident.