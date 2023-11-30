Guyana launches six new tourism products, know deets

Guyana Tourism Authority introduced six new experimental tourism products at Manari Ranch, South Rupununi as a part of the South Rupununi Circuit Development Project.

This project has been held in partnership with Visit Rupununi, Inter-American Development Bank, Compete Caribbean and SwissContact. The new launch of 6 experimental products has completed the introduction of 22 experienced in 2023.

Considerably, such an action reaffirms the commitment of Guyana Tourism Authority towards diversifying and expanding the development of the tourism circuits in the country.

In connection with this, 15 experiences were launched to the country in September on World Tourism Day.

Significantly, the list to newly launched experiences are as follows:

Shorinamada Ancestral Expedition

Atord Experience

Wapichan Traditions Discovery Tour

Aishar Toon – A True Wapishan Experience

Saddle Mountain Ranch Experience

Piichllnau’s World – The Little People’s Culinary Tour

Moreover, this launch has been done as part of Tourism Awareness Month. Several other activities were also facilitated with regards to this.

In connection with this, a tour guide training session was facilitated as well which included 20 aspiring tour guides and operators in Bartica. Also, a Business Development Toolkit session with 27 small Business Bureau clients was taken forward by the Guyana Tourism Authority at Watooka Guest House, Linden.

Not only this, the Junior Tourism Cooking Showcase was also conducted by the Tourism Authority at Region 4, Georgetown. The first part of the competition was kicked off at Aruwai Resort where kids from region 2,4,7 and 10 showcased their skills, and also got an opportunity to learn from Chef Kester Robinson.

Probing Ahead, Museum Week from November 15 to 21 was also held under the activities of Tourism Awareness Month which gave an amazing privilege to gather knowledge about Guyana’s rich culture.

Apart from this, many other activities like GuyExpo, Guyana’s premier trade fair and exposition. This was held under the theme “Transforming Guyana Through Investment, Innovation and Resilience.”

All in all, there are a number of activities which the country witnessed under the tourism awareness month.

