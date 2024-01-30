Guyana: Four men vanished along with vessel in Atlantic Ocean

Four men vanished along with their vessel at the Atlantic Ocean as they left on November 16, 2023 in a "Drift Sein" boat to lend assistance to boat in the Ocean, that had sent in a distress call.

Those missing are; Hazrat Razack of Lot 742 Belle West Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Cyscil Persaud of Sisters Village, WBD, Vickram Singh, of Longpond, WBD, and Worrin Yipsam of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Razack’s daughter, Hazena Bahadur, in an interview with the Guyana Daily News today, said that it has been over two months now, and they are still unable to locate the missing men and the vessel, but they are still hoping for the best.

The woman said: “It has been over two months now, and we have not been able to come up with anything, we are worried and are still hoping for the best. We have been checking in with the Coast Guards for updates, but so far, there is nothing. They (Coast Guards) have notified us that searches are currently not being done in Guyana anymore because they searched and came up with nothing. But they (Coast Guards) have notified the authorities in the neighboring countries to be on the lookout for the vessel and the men.”

“It’s very hard on the family, given the fact that they (missing men) are the bread winners for their families. During the holiday periods we received assistance from the Government and we are very thankful for that, but we are pleading with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities who can help with further searches to look for the men to please meet with us and help us. We need our families back home. It is difficult, but we are still keeping the faith,” Bahadur further said.

During a previous interview, Bahadur had told this publication that a “Red Snapper” vessel, which her father has a share in, went out to sea on November 5, 2023, and sent in a distress call on November 15, 2023, saying that the boat alternator and battery was malfunctioning.

On November 16, at around 12:00 hours, her father Razack and his uncle Cyscil Persaud, along with two fishermen (Singh and Yipsam), left in a “Drift Sein boat” and went out to sea with the alternator and battery.

However, four days after the men failed to show up back home, their relatives became worried and reported them missing. A search was then launched, but relatives and the Coast Guards failed to locate the men and their vessel.

The relatives of the men became more worried after the boat, which the men left to go out to sea to assist, came in on November 24, 2023.

Bahadur told this publication that after the boat came in, the men on board that vessel were asked about her father and the other missing men, and they were told that another fishing vessel, which passed them, assisted them in fixing their boat and that Razack and others never showed up to help them.

“We don’t know if the [boat] engine gave them a problem or if anything else happened because they never made it to the other boat. They never made it to the boat,” Bahadur had said.