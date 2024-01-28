Guyana: Father forces daughter to perform oral sex on him, arrested

In a shocking incident, a father allegedly asked her daughter to perform oral sex on him last August in Region Three, Guyana

Guyana: In a shocking incident, a father allegedly forced her daughter to perform oral sex on him last August in Region Three, Guyana. He has currently been taken into custody by the police officials after some evidences have been proved in daughter’s favour.

As per the recent reports, the victim, who is just 13 years old, reportedly informed her teachers of what transpired on January 19, 2024, after her father went to her school to see her.

A source told that the accused and his wife separated and had been living apart for the past 5 years.

During the August holiday last year, the teen went to spend time with her father, and he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him, but the teen remained quiet.

The man showed up at her school to see her, and she refused and began to cry. As a result, the teen was questioned, and she disclosed what had transpired.

The matter was subsequently reported, and the accused was arrested yesterday by police. He is currently in police custody.

The incident has caused rage among the citizens, and they have taken it out on social media. Netizens reacted strongly against the father and demanded full justice for the daughter. One commented that the cruelty has lost its level and there is need of proper system against such crimes.

They also extended support to the little girl and said that the government should take proper measures for the upbringing of the child so that she can forget the incident and lead her life in a normal and happy manner.

One asserted,” This is very good by the police for arresting this man, but why darramlall is still a free man what goes for one should go for all, a crime is a crime and anyone commit it, should face the penalty so why it’s not happening.”

Another commented,”God have mercy who will we trust the ones that suppose to protect us is hurting us. You cannot trust not one soul with your kids hope he get the maximum prison time.”