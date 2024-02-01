Guyana father charged in cutlass attack

A 23-year-old father of one has chopped the man and injured his head on January 3, 2024

Guyana: A 23-year-old father of one has chopped the man and injured his head on January 3, 2024. He was charged with attempted murder yesterday.

It is alleged that on January 3, 2024, at Princes and George Streets, Georgetown, Rollox George inflicted grievous bodily harm on Hassan Ally with the intent to murder him.

George, who had no attorney, was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The Police prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Ally was walking along Princes Street when he was hacked in the head and on his right hand by George, who was carrying a cutlass.

Ally attempted to flee but stumbled and fell, according to her. She added that at this point, Ally’s brother learned of the situation and hurried to assist his sibling.

But when he arrived, George and another man hurled bricks and pieces of wood at him. Ally’s brother was also chopped. While bleeding profusely, Ally was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by ambulance and was admitted as a patient.

He was treated and subsequently discharged. However, he recently returned to the facility after complaining of excruciating pain. The Police prosecutor disclosed that Ally sustained a fractured skull and is currently unable to walk.

The Police managed to apprehend George on January 26, 2024. The prosecutor said the virtual complainant identified him as the person who chopped him.

The prosecution objected to the defendant’s release on bail, citing the seriousness of the offence, the complainant’s incapacity to walk, and George’s departure from the scene following the commission of the act. She said the two men are known to each other, and as such, there is a likelihood that George might interfere with the complainant.

George refuted committing the crime when he was allowed to speak to the court. He denied chopping Ally, even though he claimed Ally attacked him first with a cutlass.

Ultimately, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus declined to release the accused on bail and ordered a psychiatrist to examine him. The accused will next appear in court on February 19, 2024.