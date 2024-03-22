Guyana: Family in rage over death of Child due to surgery on his legs

Guyana: Two days ago, an eleven-month-old child died due to surgery on his legs at West Demerara Regional Hospital, causing rage among the family members. The grandmother of the child criticized the hospital and said that their negligence killed him.

She also demanded answers from the hospital authorities and asked the government to take strict action against them. Grandmother Barbara Salvatierra who is a Venezuelan national and resides in Georgetown narrated the whole incident and said that she lost her grandson due to the operation.

The child was operated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Wednesday last week where he was transferred to the public hospital with a cerebral edema with almost no vital signs. The child was born with a condition that made him unable to walk and was waiting for the operation date here in Guyana.

Grandmother outlined that they were told by the hospital authorities that her grandson would be able to walk after the surgery, however, the condition became unpredictably worse for her grandson. She said that she had never expected this, if she was aware of such a condition, she would never let her grandson undergo the surgery.

While outbursting, Salvatiera added that the surgery was meant to heal her grandson, but it took his life which is unbearable for her. She said, ”I would never let him undergo the surgery as I lost him now, and without surgery, at least I could have him by my side. What would I do now I want answers to my questions and the reason behind this mishappening.”

She further asserted that they could never be able to see the beautiful smile of the child and demanded a proper investigation of the matter. Grandmother noted that the true incident should be revealed so that it does not happen to anybody else.

She said,” No one gave me an explanation in the operating room. I was there for almost eight hours, and they wouldn’t tell me anything. He was a special child.”

Grandmother further criticized the hospital and said that if they hadn’t done anything wrong then why they are escaping the questions, they should face her and tell the truth.

The citizens of the community also expressed anguish about the incident and said that the surgery was for his recovery, not for death. Many also extended condolences to the family and demanded the proper action against the hospital staff.

Notably, the negligence of the hospital has also been criticized earlier due to the death of the toddler who was admitted in it at the beginning of March 2024. The Family of the child blamed the hospital staff and its management for the child’s death. They showcased their anger and demanded action against the hospital.

The child died due to the Yellow Fever and MMR vaccines which was injected by the Den Amstel Health Centre, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Tuesday, March 5. However, the vaccine caused fever and resulted in child’s admission to the hospital.

In the hospital, the family of the child were informed that he was breathing fine and there is no need to worry. However, the condition of the child got worse due to which he was put on the oxygen support. After some time, he was declared dead on which family stated that the hospital didn’t pay attention to the condition of their child.

As per the family, they were ignored and asked to wait for their turn, even after witnessing the worsening condition of the child.