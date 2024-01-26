Guyana: Carpenter killed his wife over dancing with another man

Guyana: A carpenter named Port Kaituma has killed his common-law wife and pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge. He murdered his wife by punching her on her head after watching her dancing with another man.

The incident took place at the waterfront in the small Region One (Barima-Waini) village of Guyana. He was further presented in front of the court, where he accepted his crime of killing his 37-year old wife Evanee Baptiste.

Tyron James, 41, had earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder when it was read to him recently in the High Court in Demerara. He, however, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Further, in front of the court, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry has deferred sentencing to February 5, for the presentation of probation and other social impact reports.

The offender was represented by defence attorney Tariq Mohammed, while the indictment was presented by State Counsel Caressa Henry and State Counsel Joy Williams. According to the agreed facts, on the day in question, Baptiste was imbibing at the waterfront when James found her dancing with another man called “Stone Face”.

Upon seeing this, James became angry and dealt the woman a cuff to her head. The incident caused her to fall to the ground and after some time, she was pronounced dead. He himself then reported the incident to the Police at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Baptiste was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. After the examination, the cause of her death was given by the hospital. As per her reports, she died because of a brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.

James and Baptiste were survived with one child. Upon asking for an explanation, the husband said that her wife had an affair with another man and that’s why he killed her. He was in rage, and out of anger, he made the move and hit her wife.

Now, the court has sentenced him with murder charges.