Guyana and Venezuela leaders meet over territorial dispute”

Caribbean: The leaders of Guyana and Venezuela are set to meet on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent on Thursday to discuss the concerns of the ongoing territorial dispute.

The purpose of the meeting will be to address the longstanding issue and reach a concrete conclusion.

The international community of political experts sees this dispute escalating because the disputed region of Essequibo was recently found to be extremely rich in resources.

With the intention of claiming full sovereignty over the disputed territory, known for its oil and mineral deposits, Venezuela conducted a referendum to ask people if the government should go for military action.

The disputed land of Essequibo represents two-thirds of the total land area controlled by Guyana, which directly shares borders with Venezuela.

The present President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, said, “Our approach towards the meeting is full of goodwill, but more importantly, his country must be treated with respect.”

He also insisted that “This dispute must be presented to the International Court of Justice if no conclusion occurs through bilateral meetings.”

The actual reasons for dispute and disagreement within both nations arise due to different interpretations of historical national boundaries.

Venezuela’s narrative is that Essequibo was its part during the times of Spanish colonialism. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Guyana represents the border established during British rule by international arbitrators in 1899.

President Ali will meet privately with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro this week, and this significant meeting will also be attended by the President of Brazil, Inacio Lula da Silva.

President Ali said, “We are very confident that good sense will prevail over this dispute. We want peace, but we must be respected. The world is behind us.”

President Ali confirmed that “They are going to sign a defense agreement with the US for major training programs and exercises. Still, the commitment of the nation is to avoid conflict and bring solutions to the table” regarding military requirements.

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, announced, “A commission has been formed to conduct comprehensive consultations working on their proposal for the upcoming meeting.”

Significant figures in the formed commission include the attorney general, head of the National Assembly, and defense minister.

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, mentioned that “The decisions taken must be mutual, and the idea of taking the dispute to the international court must be dismissed.”

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, issued a statement over the ongoing dispute in which he mentioned the urgent need to solve the dispute with the help of suitable dialogues.

PM Gonsalves supported the approach by President Ali to meet with President Maduro despite all the statements from the Parliament of Guyana.

Both nations joining for talks on the conflict are seen as an important moment by many nations around the globe in solving a territorial dispute by taking cooperative steps through diplomatic ideas and solutions.