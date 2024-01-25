Guyana: 44-year old man killed his own brother, found guilty in court

Forty-three-year-old Wensley Williams, also known as “Pooh Bear”, has killed his young brother and was sentenced on the charges of the murder on Wednesday

Guyana: Forty-three-year-old Wensley Williams, also known as “Pooh Bear”, has killed his young brother and was sentenced on the charges of the murder on Wednesday. The Court of Guyana found him guilty and said that he was “insane” at the time he killed his sibling.

Williams, who belonged to Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was facing the trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a jury at the Demerara High Court. The murder took place at Cleveland Hodge, and the judge has given another date for the trial.

The next trial of the court on the case will take place on February 29, 2024, and the sentencing of our punishment will be discussed. Meanwhile, the culprit will remain on remand for these days. Represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd and Candaice Adams, Williams has fought his case.

The matter was prosecuted by Joy Williams and Padma Dubraj. As per the charges, Williams murdered his own brother, and the killing took place at Old Road, Craig EBD. Hodge, 39, who was also known as “Bruck Up” was the brother of Williams. He worked as a gold miner at the Grove Squatting area, where he was killed.

Williams stabbed him, and he was further taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. After reaching the hospital, he was pronounced dead. Williams stabbed his brother several times, due to which he felt unconscious.

As per the reports of the Police, Hodge first approached Williams to take away a knife after noticing that he was carrying one. He was worried that he would hit him, which is why he took the safety measures. In an attempt to disarm his brother, Hodge moved towards him but ended up getting wounded.

Williams then took a step to stab Hodge and attacked in his left shoulder and right arm. Hodge was taken to the Diamond Public Hospital, where he received treatment and recovered.

However, the recovery did not last long as he complained of a feeling of being a few hours later, so he was readmitted. After that, he was sent to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was announced dead. The entire incident took place on May 21, 2020.