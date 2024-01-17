Guyana: 4 taken into custody over possession of 8 fields of Marijuana

Four persons were taken into custody in charge of the possession of eight fields of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) plants in the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Guyana.

Guyana: Four persons were taken into custody in charge of the possession of eight fields of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) plants in the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Guyana. The matter came to light after the police officials conducted the operation and found the packets of the drugs on Monday morning.

The operation was led by an Assistant Superintendent from the Special Branch and several ranks from Regional Division 4B. During the operation, the searches were conducted at several places in the nearby areas of the Yarrowkabara backdam of Guyana.

The search further resulted in the discovery of well-cultivated narcotics (Cannabis Sativa) plants. After that, the police officials arrested the four suspects and started the investigation of the matter. Notably, the plants were ranging from two feet to three feet in height. The plants were measured with the help of the fields, which were around a hundred by two hundred square feet.

Besides this, the police officials have conducted a search operation of the eight camps which were around the area. The fourth person, Miguel Gomes, was arrested by the police around the camp. He was planting narcotics and was taken into custody at the field. Gomes is the 21-year-old Painter of Hyde Park, Timehri.

The police have destroyed all the narcotics along with the camp. In addition to that, the police have also discovered a nursery around the camp, which consisted of a quantity of seedlings which amounted to approximately one thousand plants. The cannabis weighed around 1700 grams and amounted to five thousand plants.

It was also destroyed by the police officials, and three other people were taken into custody. These three suspects were Fayon Reeves, who is a 25-year-old Farmer from Circuit Road, Timehri; Kishore Ram, who is a 35-year-old Labourer from Cummings Lodge; and Munesh Ram, who is a 29-year-old Labourer from Cummings Lodge.

Besides this, the police officials have also uprooted several plants and taken them as exhibits. The charges of the arrested are yet to be specified. The investigation of the matter is underway.