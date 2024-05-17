Guyana: 16-year-old murdered by 22-year-old boy due to heated argument

A 16-year-old boy was murdered by another boy who is 22 years old and got arrested on Saturday in Guyana.

Guyana: A 16-year-old boy was murdered by another boy who is 22 years old and got arrested on Saturday in Guyana. The incident occurred on May 6, 2024, at Gordon Street, Kitty, and the arrest was made at Benjamin Seaforth.

The victim was identified by Seaford who was murdered by Keron Boyer and a charge was laid under Common Law.

Boyer appeared at Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts #2 on Thursday, May 16, 2024, before Her Worship Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. This matter was adjourned to June 25, 2024.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Boyer, of Lot 65 Public Road Kitty, Georgetown several days ago. Boyer was wanted for the murder committed on 16-year-old Seaford, which occurred on May 06, 2024, at Gordon Street Kitty, Georgetown, at about 00:45hrs.

Inquiries revealed that the victim and suspect are known to each other. On the date and time mentioned, the victim was at the corner of Lamaha and Gordon Street, where he and the suspect had an argument during which a scuffle ensued. The suspect then pulled a knife from the left side pants waist and dealt the victim stabs about his body.

The victim then ran in a western direction on Gordon Street and collapsed about 100 feet from the said intersection of Gordon and Lamaha Street. The suspect then made good his escape.

The police and Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and responded. The victim was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The situation was clearly assessed by police with a thorough investigation which outlined that the 22-year-old boy had also been involved in other criminal activities and was also sent to several psychosocial treatments to pull him out of these activities.

Netizens demanded a proper framework for the productivity of the children so that they could not get involved in such activities. One commented,” What is wrong with these kids? On another note I hope they find that 19 yr old too. It’s ridiculous. Government needs to build some kind of institution for the under age kids that’s on the streets. Some form of punishment must put in place for them. Bring back National Service.”