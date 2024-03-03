Guyana: 12-year-old brutally raped by family member, suspect released on bail

Guyana: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old child was brutally raped by a male family member in region 10 of Guyana. The girl was raped by the criminal on several occasions at the time when he found any chance to get closer to the child between December 2023 and January 2024.

The suspect has been released on bail after the arrest was made on the parent’s complaint.

As per the reports, the parents of the child have been separated from each other a long time ago and she has been staying with his father and his relatives. The mother has been working in the interiors, leading the child to live with his father.

At the time when the child’s father and other relatives go out for their work and other affairs, the child used to stay at home alone. The male relative found the chance and come to their home to rape the child, this has led to the severe condition of the child.

The reports outlined that the man had been having sexual intercourse since last December, whenever the victim was home alone with him. The relatives of the child have become aware of the incident recently when someone gave an update about their child’s health.

The male was caught by a female relative who saw him doing the rape of the child and further informed her parents. The child was asked to keep the matter quiet by a female relative. However, her parents informed about the matter to the police, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and was later released on station bail. It was also revealed that the man had been threatening to kill the child since the story was brought to light.

The incident shocked the citizens of Guyana due to which they criticized the government for the release of the male suspect. One added that the person should be behind bars and the government should provide proper measures to the child for her future life.

Many also criticized the female relative and said that the people like her should also be given punishment as well.