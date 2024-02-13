Grenadian students watch “Misbehaviour” – film depicts Miss World crowning of first black woman

The students in Grenada have been given the opportunity to watch the film “Misbehaviour” on Monday.

Grenada: The students in Grenada have been given the opportunity to watch the film “Misbehaviour” on Monday. The film is based on a true story as it depicts the time when the stage of Miss World was disrupted during the crowning of the Grenadian Jennifer Hosten.

The movie was premiered at Movie Palace Excel Plaza Grand Anse on Monday.

The students watched the film and shared their experiences about its plot, depiction and story. They added that they enjoyed the film as it was an inspiring moment for all the citizens of Grenada.

Based on a true story, the film depicts a group of women planning to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. The pageant that year was won by the first black woman named Jennifer Hoston, who belonged to Grenada. The story also showcased the events when these women started demonstrating on the stage against the pageant.

Born in 1947, Hoston is the youngest of five children and struggled a lot to participate in the pageant. She believed herself and said that she was able to represent women that really had not had an opportunity like this.

The Education Ministry of Grenada hosted the planning to show this movie to the students, aiming to make them aware of their culture and the hard work made by different people at several stages. The ministry added that the film had showcased the planning and plotting of those women who sabotaged the stage of the Miss World in 1970.

One student added, ”I just watched the movie “Misbehaviour,” and I personally loved the movie as it showcased the ability of women.” Another stated that the movie is a true inspiration for women and showcased that dedication and hard work can be helpful in achieving aspirations in life.

Besides this, the Misbehaviour film was showcased during the Grenada Film Festival. In 1970 Jennifer represented Grenada at the Miss World Contest in London and ended up winning the competition. The popular event was seen by over 100 million viewers around the world, a few factors making it particularly memorable.

For one, Jennifer was the first woman of colour to take the title. However, the contest was also held when the anti-apartheid movement was at its height, resulting in South Africa sending two representatives to the contest – one black and one white.

Furthermore, the then newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement stated the event was an affront to women and protested the proceedings, famously disrupting the performance of American comedian Bob Hope.