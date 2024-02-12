Grenada wins first match of WICB Female Super 50 cricket tournament

Grenada secured victory in the first match of the WICB Female Super 50 tournament against St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

Grenada: Grenada secured victory in the first match of the WICB Female Super 50 tournament against St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday. The team beat the Vincies by 151 runs at La Sagesse.

At the start of the match, the toss was won by St Vincent and the Grenadines, for which they chose to bowl first against Grenada. In the first innings, Grenada’s Afy Fletcher and Anisha Thomas led the way with the bat.

The first powerplay ended with Grenada on 63 for one. However, it was an all-round performance that boosted the Grenadians to a total of 269 for 8. In the end, the target was just too much for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as they fell short by 151. Fletcher and Fortune both picked up three wickets in the bowling department for Grenada.

A boundary-filled half-century by Afy Fletcher has been the highlight of the last 10 overs. Unfortunately for the Grenadians, Afy was dismissed a couple of overs later by Shema Wright on 69. However, Anisha Thomas continues to keep the score ticking as she is now on 41* (60).

In the second match of the tournament, Saint Lucia played against Dominica and secured victory by 127 runs at Beausejour. The match ended with the century from Saint Lucia Narissa Crafton (125 from 95 balls), who was a spectator’s gem and was simply too much for the Nature Isle to handle.

A knock of 41 by the West Indies u19 captain, Zaida James, also played a supporting role in getting Saint Lucia to the score of 307. Pearl Etienne showed her experience to finish with the best figures for Dominica with 3 wickets for 23 runs. Amiah Glasgow also picked up three wickets for 48 runs for the Nature girls.

In the end, the chase was simply too big a task for Dominica. A half-century by opener Rosilia Registe was not enough to get her side across the line. St. Lucia’s bowling was just too good for the target the Dominicans needed to achieve.

The WICB Female Super 50 tournament is a cricket tournament between three teams: Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.