Grenada welcomes inaugural visit of Mein Schiff 4

Grenada: Grenada welcomed the inaugural visit of Mein Schiff 4 to the port on Sunday (November 19, 2023). It is the TUI of cruises based in Germany and docked on the ports with captain Yan Fortun.

The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 2506, and the crew capacity is 1000. The cruise ship has come to Grenada from La Romana. It further embarked upon the journey in the Dominican Republic from Grenada’s balcony this afternoon.

Almost 2,700 passengers with 1,000 crew members called on Grenada yesterday. The ship’s next and last stop will be Monday in Barbados.

Grenada is a picturesque landscape in the Caribbean with its diverse terrains and stunning beaches. The island’s splendour beauty attracts thousands of tourists and makes them explore the adventurous locations.

Rydes Spice Terrain Adventure offers more than just a ride with its full-fledged exploration. The captivating Spice Isle of the Caribbean makes the visitors explore the lush scenery and vibrant culture. People across the globe can embrace the beauty of it with proper riding in the terrain.

Besides this, the delicious local cuisine and refreshing beverages also add a flavourful touch to the adventure. The country is known as the hidden gem and asks the travellers to make unforgettable memories.

It provides thrilling rides with the beauty of the Spice Isle.

The cruise schedule for December 2023

The name of the first cruise for December month is Emerald Azzurra. The cruise line is IBC Monaco. It will dock at the ports of Grenada. The capacity of the cruise is 100 passengers. The crew capacity is 76.

Eabourn Ovation will make an inaugural call on December 26, 2023. The cruise line is Seabourn. The passenger capacity of the cruise is 600, and the crew capacity is 420.

Sea Cloud will dock at the ports of Grenada on December 28, 2023. The cruise line is Sea Cloud The passenger capacity is 64, and the crew capacity is 60.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com