Grenada unites against violence to women and girls: Voices

GRENADA: The Division of Youth in collaboration with the Writers Association of Grenada is organising VOICES, a concert designed to elevate and bring awareness to eliminate violence against women and girls.

This event will enlighten the audience about the various forms of acts of violence being committed against women and the different ways available to curb this violence.

The first comprehensive national survey on gender -based violence (GBV) in Grenada revealed that 29% of all the women experienced at least one form of violence in line with the global average of violence committed against women which is 1 in 3 women will experience physical and or sexual violence during their lifetime.

Former Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell delivering features remarks to launch the hub said:” Sisters and brothers, violence against women and girls hurts the moral fabric of our society”

It becomes of great importance to the women to attend this event to curb the physical violence against women and girls and elevate the safety of women and girls in Grenada.

The government of Grenada is very optimistic about improving the growth of the safety of women and girls in the state and fulfilling the conditions events like VOICES are being scheduled.

This event is going to be free of cost at Deluxe Cinema in Grenville on Saturday 2nd December 2023 from 5:30 pm. It is going to be an evening of performances from several Grenadian creatives in expressions of Poems, Dance, Art, Music and Drama but this event comes for very short notice duration dating 2nd December, residents are fascinated and the event received a very positive response but ask that why this event comes for very short notice.

The dress code of the event VOICES would be of wears of purple, orange or white and its sponsored by Spotlight Initiative.

