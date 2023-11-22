Grenada Tourism Authority hosts 3rd annual tour operator marketplace

The third annual tour operator marketplace got hosted by the tourism authority of Grenada at the Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa.

Grenada: The third annual tour operator marketplace got hosted by the tourism authority of Grenada at the Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa.

Under this conference, the aggregate of 24 tour operators from various countries including:

UK

Canada

USA

Germany

Trinidad

Barbados

The conference had the experimental sessions, one to one meetings with the local stakeholders on various subjects and sectors was held.

The major areas on which the discussion was held are as follows:

Adventure

Tours

Dive

Accommodations

Culinary

Moreover, this discussion will also provide an aid in establishing valuable partnerships via travel.

Also, Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority on this added that there is an hope that this initiative will make the tour operators understand the product Grenada has to offer.

Further, such products will ultimately lead towards the expansion of the accommodation footprint.

Not only this, the local shareholders who were part of this discussion deserve much appreciation.

Even, one of the local stakeholders stated on it that they are thrilled to have this chance to bring awareness to the small properties in the north of Grenada.

He extended that the country, Grenada holds many beautiful treasures which are the hidden gems such as magnificent attractions, stunning beaches and many more.

Also, this will encourage people to visit the region which in result will increase the tourism economy.

Such an initiative has also fostered international relationships by putting forth new experiences which also will strengthen the local and international relationships.

Significantly, the CEO of the tourism authority also stated that this will break the banner of 2019 and will lead towards meeting up the goals of 2023.

Overall, this will lead towards the economic growth and development of the country through the progress of the tourism industry by generating the awareness of the beautiful locations of the country.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com