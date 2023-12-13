Grenada to host its 50th Independence Invitational Drags

The Grenada motor Club is going to host the Grenada’s 50th Independence Invitational Drags at the Pearls International Speedway, St. Andrew’s

The Grenada Motor Club is set to host the Grenada’s 50th Independence Invitational Drags from February 2nd to February 4th, 2024, at the Pearls International Speedway in St. Andrew’s.

The Grenada Motor Club has extended an open invitation to the people of Grenada to attend the thrilling event and support the racers. The event will feature local competitors facing off against some of the fastest racing car drivers the Caribbean has to offer.

Proudly marking its first Invitational/International Event in six years, the Grenada Motor Club organizers have prepared special entertainment, including a performance by one of the Caribbean’s top drifters and live performances by local artists.

The welcome party for Grenada’s 50th Independence Invitational Drags will take place on Friday, February 2nd, 2024, at the Lavo Lanes from 5:00 pm to 12:00 am. On Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, the test and tune, along with bracket race qualifiers, are scheduled to occur from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm at Pearls International Speedway.

The Drag Race Finals will be held on Sunday, February 4th, 2024, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. Digital and fiscal registration forms will be provided to all foreign and local racers ahead of the event. The Grenada’s 50th Independence Invitational Drags is a three-day event promising thrilling races that will captivate the audience.

The Grenada Motor Club has undertaken extensive work to improve track conditions at Pearls International Speedway. The first phase involved the reconstruction of the Starting Booth and Timing System Frame. The subsequent phase focused on repairing the 154 feet of the track area that had been damaged for several years.

These developments are part of the preparations for the GMC’s 2024 Auto Sports season, which will introduce Go-Kart racing and Drifting to the existing Drag Racing Competitions.