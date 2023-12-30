Grenada to host Empowering Women Artisans to elevate businesswomen

Grenada: Empowering Women Artisans training workshop has invited young women entrepreneurs seeking to learn about product designing and craft production in Grenada. The workshop will be held from January 8 to 18, 2024.

The workshop will be hosted by the Grenada National Commissioner for UNESCO, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development and the Grenada National Museum for an exclusive Workshop.

The exclusive workshop is designed to elevate women artisans in several fields, such as Jewelry, Basket Weaving, Ceramics, Textiles, Woodwork and much more. The event will also feature free booths for the Independence Day All Things Grenadian Expo upon successful completion.

On the first day of the workshop, the attendees will go through the artisans and businesses in the workshop. It will look like an exhibition as the guests will also assess their products and items for investment.

The participants will be given a chance to showcase their products and local offerings to the judges and attendees. It will enhance their market and make them understand different trends in the corporate sector.

The second day will be all about the showcase of the craft, field market and small business as it is designed to empower women in artisans. From January 11 to 18, the participants will take part in several sessions from 9 am to 4 pm.

The day will feature flexible one-on-one interaction between consultants and small business women. They will ask about several spheres of the market through proper teaching of the product design Mentoring.

The training is totally free as it will provide a diverse chance to understand different approaches used in uplifting businesses. The applicants can obtain more information from the office of the Ministry of Education of Grenada.

In order to apply for the workshop, the applicants will have to submit their resumes at the official website of the education ministry. The participants will have range of option during the workshop including the chance of promoting businesses in diverse range of market, understand new trends of the market and empower women in artisans and product designing field.