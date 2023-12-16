Grenada to celebrate 50th Independence, know lineup of events

Grenada: The lineup of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Independence of Grenada has been unveiled. The celebration will start on January 3, 2024, and end on February 8, 2024.

Under the theme-“Showcase your patriotic spirit,” the events will display the island’s captivating history and vibrant culture. Activities such as the Youth Leadership Summit, art exhibition and Independence Calypso Monarch will celebrate the patriotic feelings of the citizens of Grenada.

Schedule of events

On January 3, 2023: Unveiling of CARICOM Roundabout

The event holds profound symbolism, emphasizing Grenada’s vital role in regional integration and commemorating TA Marryshow’s visionary efforts in laying the foundation of CARICOM.

On January 19, 2023: Youth Leadership Summit

The inspiring event unites the nation’s brightest young minds for collaborative problem-solving, focusing on innovative solutions to Grenada’s challenges.

On January 20, 2023: Independence Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals

The attendees will witness the process of deciding on Independence Calypso Monarch.

On January 21, 2023: Gospel Fusion: A 50th Anniversary Gospel Concert

Patrons will experience the soulful magic of “Golden Voices of Faith: A 50th Anniversary Gospel Concert”. It promised to be an unforgettable evening celebrating five decades of gospel music, faith and praise.

On January 27, 2023: Independence Calypso Monarch Finals

The new Independence Calypso Monarch will be decided at the finals of the competition.

On January 28, 2023: Round the Island Flag Relay and Parish Sports

The event will celebrate Grenada’s sports excellence at the National Round the Island Relay and Sports Meet, featuring sailing, running, swimming and cycling.

On January 30, 2023: Launch of the 50th Independence Historic and Art Exhibition

The event showcases the vibrant history and art story of Grenada at the Historic and Art Exhibition.

On February 2, 2023: All things Grenada 50th Independence Expo

The event is promised to be a vibrant celebration of all things Grenadian.

On February 2, 2023: UP from here concert

The night of rhythm and melodies at “Up from Here- The Music Concert”, which is a spectacular musical celebration in honour of Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

On February 3, 2023: Governor General Gala Cocktail and Dance

The patrons will experience an evening of sophistication at the Governor General’s Gala, which is an exclusive cocktail and dance event.

On February 4, 2023: St Paul’s Independence Extravaganza

The St Paul’s Community Centre will host a day of festivities, bringing the entire nation together for a vibrant celebration of Grenadian culture, cuisine, and entertainment.

On February 5, 2023: Grenada Beyond 50: A vision for the future

Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell, will give a public presentation on his vision for Grenada’s growth and prosperity over the next 25 years.

On February 6, 2023: National Colours Day

The red, gold, and green colours of Grenada will be on full display across the tri-island state. Everyone is encouraged to wear their national colours with pride.

On February 6, 2023: Foreign Minister’s Reception

The Foreign Minister will host a cocktail reception for specially invited guests and visiting dignitaries worldwide.

On February 7, 2023: The Golden Jubilee Celebration: Military Parade and Cultural Show

The event will be the perfect culmination of Grenada’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in the National Stadium with a military parade and show.

On February 8, 2023: Folk in the Town- An Enchanting Traditional Evening Under the Stars

The town will be transformed with the magic of folk music, dance, poetry, drumming and folklore. Patrons will come and dress in folk outfits or national colours and enjoy a cool tropical Spice Isle Night, which will run from 7: 30 pm to 10: 30 pm.

On February 10, 2023: Pan50 and Food Fest