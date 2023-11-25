Grenada set to host For the Love of Dance Workshop, know deets

Grenada: Grenada is all set to host a “For the love of Dance Workshop” under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. The event will start on Monday, December 4, 2023, and end on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Entry to the workshop is free for everyone, and participants are not limited to the workshop in their parishes. The Ministry also encouraged the patrons to attend the event and encourage others to come. The schedule of the event has also been announced.
On Monday, December 4, 2023
- Event name: Dance class for St John and St Mark Combined
- Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm
- Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm
- Location: Pastoral Centre, St Peters Street, Gouyave St John
On Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Event name: Dance class for St David
- Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm
- Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm
- Location: Petite Bacaye Parsh Hall, Watershall, St Davids
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Event name: Dance class for St Andrew and St Patrick Combined
- Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm
- Location: Grenville Secondary School, Rivulet lane, Grenville, St Andrew
On Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Event name: Dance Class for St George
- Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm
- Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm
- Location: Grenada Youth Centre, Morne Rouge, St George
On Monday, December 11, 2023
- Event name: Master Class
- Adult Time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30
- The class is only for adults, not for youth
- Location: Grenada Youth Centre, Morne Rouge, St George
On Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Event name: All Parishes
- Youth Time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm
- Adult Time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm
- Location: Grenada Youth Centre More Rouge, St George
The dance workshop will be held in collaboration with the division of culture, which will be joined by Jessica Shawn, Shaneaka Gibbs and Dr Lantoinett Stines. The workshop will highlight the importance of the dance for staying fit and fine.
It will also present dance as an art and make the dance enthusiasts polish their skills in different forms of it.
Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region.