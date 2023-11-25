Grenada set to host For the Love of Dance Workshop, know deets

Grenada is all set to host a “Dance Workshop” under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture

Grenada: Grenada is all set to host a “For the love of Dance Workshop” under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. The event will start on Monday, December 4, 2023, and end on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Entry to the workshop is free for everyone, and participants are not limited to the workshop in their parishes. The Ministry also encouraged the patrons to attend the event and encourage others to come. The schedule of the event has also been announced.

On Monday, December 4, 2023

Event name: Dance class for St John and St Mark Combined

Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm

Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm

Location: Pastoral Centre, St Peters Street, Gouyave St John

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Event name: Dance class for St David

Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm

Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm

Location: Petite Bacaye Parsh Hall, Watershall, St Davids

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Event name: Dance class for St Andrew and St Patrick Combined

Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm

Location: Grenville Secondary School, Rivulet lane, Grenville, St Andrew

On Thursday, December 7, 2023

Event name: Dance Class for St George

Youth time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm

Adult time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm

Location: Grenada Youth Centre, Morne Rouge, St George

On Monday, December 11, 2023

Event name: Master Class

Adult Time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30

The class is only for adults, not for youth

Location: Grenada Youth Centre, Morne Rouge, St George

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Event name: All Parishes

Youth Time: 10: 00 am to 12: 30 pm

Adult Time: 6: 00 pm to 8: 30 pm

Location: Grenada Youth Centre More Rouge, St George

The dance workshop will be held in collaboration with the division of culture, which will be joined by Jessica Shawn, Shaneaka Gibbs and Dr Lantoinett Stines. The workshop will highlight the importance of the dance for staying fit and fine.

It will also present dance as an art and make the dance enthusiasts polish their skills in different forms of it.

