Grenada: Schedule of Semi-final matches of Girls Football Tournament

The Girls Open Semi-final matches of Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament is scheduled for Friday, 17 November 2023 at the Progress Park

The Girls Open Semi-final matches of Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament is scheduled for Friday, 17 November 2023. The matches will be held at the Progress Park.

The first semi-final match is between St. Joseph’s Convent Grenville and Mac Donald College. The match will commence at 1:00PM.

The second semi final match will take place between St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School and St Mark’s Secondary School at 3:00 PM.

4 Teams qualified for the semi-final matches after playing the Quarter Final phase of the tournament.

Mac Donald College (MDC), St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS), St. Joseph’s Convent Grenville (SJCG), and St Mark’s Secondary School (SMSS) advanced to the Semi-final Round of the Star Malt Secondary School Football Tournament in the Girls Open Division

4 matches took place at the Girls Open Quarter Final matches held on Monday,13th November 2023 . The results of the matches are as follows:

The match between Mac Donald College and AHS took place at 1:00PM in Tanteen. MDC won with the score of 5 and AHS at the score of 0.

MDC Goals: Kyanna Theodore (1) OG, Abigail Williams (4)

The match between JWFCSS and St Mark’s Secondary School took place at 3:00Pm in Tanteen. Both the teams were at the score of 0.

PENALTIES: JWFCSS- 1 SMSS- 3

The match between SJC Grenville and SGI took place at 1:00 PM at the Progress Park. SJC Grenville won with the score of 6 against SGI with the score of 2.

SJC Grenville Goal Scorers: Monique Noel (3), Osean Williams (2), Joshenie Fortune (1)

SGI Goal Scorer: Chelsea Edwards (2)

The match between Saass and SJC St George’s was held in the Progress Park at 3:00PM. SAASS won with the score of 8 against SJCSG with the score of 0.

SAASS Goal Scorers: Aviah Fletcher (3), Emma Francis (2), Christina Clyne (2), Kate Fletcher (1)