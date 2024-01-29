Grenada Sailing Week 2024 commences, know events

Sailors from across the globe, with their yachts, have gathered in Grenada to participate in the much-anticipated Sailing Week 2024.

Grenada: Sailors from across the globe, with their yachts, have gathered in Grenada to participate in the much-anticipated Sailing Week 2024. Commenced on January 28, 2024, the sailors will participate in week long activities until February 2, 2024.

The Pure Grenada authorities have unveiled the schedule of the Sailing Week events. The first day’s races, sponsored by Sea Hawk Premium Yacht Finishes, will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. The locations of the races are Carriacou Marine, Las Lguanas, and Tyrell Bay.

Following this, the prize will be given to the winners, and the participants will be invited to the beach party with the Loyalty Band and several food vendors. The sailors will gather at the Original Slipway beachside, Tyrell Bay, at 6:00 pm.

The second day of the week will start with the races, which will be sponsored by Clarkes Court Boatyard and Marine from Carriacou to Grenada. The race will start at 9:00 am and take place from Tyrell Bay to Le Phare Bleu Marina, Egmont.

At 6:00 pm, the sailors will be invited for the prize ceremony with a private party on the Iawn prizes for best costumes A#keem and Friends. The location for the event is the Lawn, Le Phare Bleu and Island Fever.

The third day of the Sailing Week will feature numerous Layday activities, including island tours and the Lion Fish Derby, which is further followed by talk, happy hour, $1 wings night, beach fire and DJ. The events will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at La Phare Blue, Island Fever and Egmont.

February will again kick off with races, and race day three will be sponsored by Mount Gay Rum. This is the South Coast multiple race finishing on the West Coast. It will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, off Prickly Bay. The final race will take place from Grand Anse to Port Louise Marina.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place with a party at 6: 00 pm at Grenada Yacht Club.

Race Day 4 will be sponsored by Island Water World with West Coast Multiple races. It will be held on February 2, 2024, at Grand Anse, Port Louise Marina. The last day of the event will feature numerous entertaining activities, which are as follows:

Steel Pan Band will perform at 5: 00 pm and entertain the audience and tourists. The prize-giving ceremony for the winners of race 4 will be held at 6: 00 pm. After that, the overall prize-giving ceremony, including Traditional Boat Model Trophies, will be held at 6: 30 pm.

At the same time, the wrap party will be held with Rita and Ultimate Performance Band. The location for these events is Pricky Bay Marina.

For the first time, Jib Jab, Elan 37, with Kevin Headon of the UK, will participate in Grenada Sailing Week and represent Sussex Yacht Club, Brighton.