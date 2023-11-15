Grenada Reggae artiste A#keem to celebrate vybe with Excursion

A#keem- Modern reggae artiste from Grenada will showcase his musical experience in the event named “Excursion- A unique island adventure.”

Grenada: A#keem- Modern reggae artiste from Grenada will showcase his musical experience in the event named “Excursion- A unique island adventure.” It will feature the presence and interaction of the artiste with the citizens on December 9, 2023.

He invited the patrons and asked people to vybe with him on this all-inclusive adventure. The entry ticket will be $250 XCD.

The event promises to provide a break from the average mindset and provide an experience of true authenticity. As per A#keem, life is all about fun and entertainment while immersing deeper into the vibes of true nature.

Highlighting the beauty of nature, A#keen said that the event will also provide a chance to dig deeper into the roots and culture of the Spice Isle of the Caribbean. The event will also enhance the musical experience of the patrons as he is known for his unique blend of reggae and traditional touch.

Along with that, the journey with A#keen and his team is a traditional wooden bus has also been organised where the patrons will experience the perspective of a real, authentic Grenadian.

The event will also provide much more to enjoy, such as some ole’ talk by a rum shop and cooking of the food by the riverside. The real hidden gems which are not available on the tourist brochures will also become accessible to the tourists during the adventure.

Further, the eating of roast corn by the side of the road will also showcase the true culinary adventure of Grenada. The food of the event will include roast breadfruit fresh, and other drinks.

Besides this, the 6-hour island tour will make people roam around Grenada and enhance their travelling experience for the Caribbean region.

It will also provide soaking in the sunset while being serenaded by the Caribbean sound from a live music concert from A#keem and his band. The reggae concert will also be part of the event.

A#keem said that Grenada has great taste in music as it has authentic and traditional vibes in the music.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com