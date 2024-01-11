Grenada preparing for staging of 50th Independence celebration

Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada are getting ready for the celebrations of the nation's 50th anniversary of independence.

Grenada: Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada are getting ready for the celebrations of the nation’s 50th anniversary of independence. The decorating of the main port of entry, the Tyrrel Bay Port managed by the Grenada Ports Authority, has begun with support from the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Assistant to the Port Manager, Dexter Leggard, said they are playing their part to ensure locals and visitors alike can feel a sense of pride and love for country when they disembark from the various ferries. The decorating, he added, will help to encourage everyone to participate fully in the planned activities spearheaded by the Local Organizing Committee led by Amanda Jack.

The full participation of citizens and visitors in the twin-isle parish in the golden jubilee celebrations is being encouraged as this marks a significant milestone in the nation’s history.

A church service at the Scared Heart Roman Catholic Church in Petite Martinique is scheduled for Sunday, January 14th, at 9 a.m., and people from Carriacou are invited to join the MV Paradox that is providing free transportation from Windward. This will be followed by a Fun Day at the Petite Martinique Playing Field.

The next activity is an ecumenical church service at the Lauriston Mini Stadium on Sunday, January 21st, at 9 a.m. It is hoped that all denominations on Carriacou and Petite Martinique will participate in the service.

Other activities for the independence 50th anniversary celebrations include a best village competition; a primary schools’ quiz; Minister’s Gala and Award Ceremony; and a military parade in Petite Martinique on January 31st; followed by Carriacou on February 1st.

The Independence Day Celebration of Grenada has been taking place with the staging of several activities such as the Governor General Gala Cocktail and Dance, the Golden Jubilee Celebration with Military Parade and Culture Show, Pan 50 and Food Fest, Independence Calypso Monarch Semi-Festival, Youth Leadership Summit, Launch of School Mobile Museum and Unveiling of CARICOM Roundabout.