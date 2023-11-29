Grenada praised for its abundance in spices

Caribbean tourism organization featured Grenada and its two sister Islands, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for their diverse spices.

Grenada: Caribbean tourism organization featured Grenada and its two sister Islands, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for their diverse spices.

The title “Isle of Spices” given to the countries is because of the abundant and diverse spices of the region. For the most part, this title has been given to the country due to its production of nutmeg and mace.

Considerably, the country Grenada has tropical weather and fertile soil which fosters the nurturing of spices. The country is widely known for centuries for its spice cultivation tradition. There are multiple spices which makes the country recognized.

The country is known for the cultivation of various spices which are as follows:

Nutmeg and Mace

Nutmeg is the main spice of the country due to which it has even got the name as Spice Isle. This spice has wide coverage in the culture and history of the country. This has even been part of the country’s rich heritage for centuries. There are various nutmeg factories as well in the region.

Interestingly, this spice is also considered as the symbol of the nation’s identity, the national flag of the country. Also, this small island is the second largest international exporter in the globe.

Allspice

This spice is known as Pimento in the country and is the dried fruit of the tree. This is also used as a main spice ingredient in the Caribbean jerk chicken. Also, this has many other uses as is utilized as a flavoring agent in salads, tea and sauces.

Saffron

In Grenada, turmeric is commonly known as saffron and is originated from the root vegetable and gives the essence of yellow color to the dish.

Interestingly, this spice is the main ingredient of Oil Down, National dish of the country.

Cloves

This spice as well has greater importance in the country as it is used in dishes like meat, hams at the time of Christmas. Even, it adds the flavor in the fish dishes.

Moving ahead, there are many other spices like ginger, cinnamon, vanilla and many more.

The spices of the region have economic importance as well as these make the country a major producer and exporter.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com