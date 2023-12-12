Grenada offers 50% off on T20I match tickets for England’s West Indies tour

Grenada Cricket Association announced a 50% discount on regular tickets for two T20I matches of England's tour of the West Indies

Grenada: Grenada Cricket Association announced a 50% discount on regular tickets for two T20I matches of England’s tour of the West Indies. The matches will be held on Thursday (December 14) and Saturday (December 16) at National Cricket Stadium.

The discount will be given to the citizens of Grenada and the nationals of the Caribbean regions. Patrons will be required to produce a Grenadian or regional-issued identification card to be eligible for the 50% discount.

The local box office for purchasing tickets will be operated from Monday (Dec 12) to Saturday (Dec 16) from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. The box office is located in the member stand of the Grenada National Cricket Stadium.

Bedies this, patrons will also get an extra 20% off when they will buy tickets online. The price of the tickets has also been announced.

The price is:

The price of the adult ticket for the premium package is US$100. The seat in the premium package will be at members pavilion level 2 East and West.

For the standard plus, the price of the adult ticket is $75. The seat will be at Members Pavilion Level 1 (West) and Main Stand Level 2 (West).

For standard, the price is $50, and the seal will be available at Junion Murray/Rwl Lewis Main Stand Level 1 and Members Pavilion Level 1 (East).

For Grounds, the price for the adult ticket is $25. The seat will be available at Grounds- Uncovered seating.

England Tour of the West Indies 2023

England Tour of the West Indies 2023 was kicked off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, on December 3, 2023. Firstly, three ODI matches were held between the teams, and West Indies secured victory in the series.

Now, the series of T20 matches will commence on December 12, 2023 and run through Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Schedule of T20I