Grenada National Cross-Country: Seriah Philip secures first place in U15 finals

Grenada: Seriah Philip from BSS secured first place in the finals of the U15 female races, which were held at the Grenada National Cross-Country Championships. The championships were held at the Gulf Couse on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Further, other first-place winners of the championships were as follows:

Female

Annalisa Browne of BSS secured first place in the U17 category.

Further, the Peaches Panchoo secured first place in the 17+ category. She was from MDC.

Male

Jordan Hazzard from GBSS secured first place in the U15 category.

Keith Charles from GCA secured first place in the U17 category.

Tyrone Jacob from South City Allstars secured the first place in the 17+ category.

Grenada hosted the finals of the 2023 National Cross-Country Championship on Friday at Golf Couse, St George. Approximately 200 athletes have registered for the final of the Championships.

The tournament was hosted by the Division of Youth, Sports and Culture, aiming to enhance the sporting skills of the athletes of Grenada.

The races were contested are Under 15 (3K), Under 17 and 17 plus (4K) in both male and female categories. The first race began at 9:00 am.

Participants are encouraged to be at pick-up points early to ensure that they arrive on time for the races. Buses are scheduled to leave the Grenville Car Park and Kirani James Athletics Stadium Car Park at 8:00am to transport athletes to Golf Course.

The National Cross Country Championship seeks to provide an avenue for distance athletes to develop distance running skills such as endurance and stamina.

The National Sports Council Secretariat, in collaboration with the Grenada Food and Nutrition Council, will be conducting sample tasting of a snack and drink product developed for athletes.

The products can be used to replenish energy lost during the races. The athletes will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on the products.

