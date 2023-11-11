Grenada invites farmers to participate in Spice Replanting Programme

The farmers are invited to participate in the massive spice replanting program, which is held by the agriculture ministry in partnership with Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg, Cocoa and minor spices cooperatives association.

The registration will be open via both online and offline mode from November 13, 2023 (Monday).

Farmers can register themselves at the District Agricultural Office, minor spaces at Laura, Cocoa and Nutmeg stations and some other venues.

The count of almost 150 farmers will be focused as a target in this project.

Considerably, 10 spices are targeted under this which are as follows:

Tonka Bean

Black Pepper

Bay Leaf

Cinnamon

Cocoa

Sapote

Clove

Bois Bande

Pimento

Nutmeg

Under this Project, the farmers will be provided with aid by the Ministry of Agriculture for the purpose of clearing Land for the following purposes:

Plantation

Rehabilitation of the fields

Supportive fertilizers for new plants

Significantly, as the target is approximately 150 farmers, the selection from the applications received will be done on the basis of first come and first serve and meeting up with the selection criteria as well.

This also reflects the need of applying for the project by filling up the registration forms as early as possible.

In concern with this, the day termed as National Spice Planting Day is scheduled at the end of November month as of November 29, 2023.

The day will highlight the importance of the planting. Such an initiative will serve as the responsibility towards the spice growth in the country.

As if taken into consideration the times after Hurricane Ivan of 2004, the loss in spices was seen due to the poor management of fields.

Due to this, the Government is working dedicatedly towards the cultivation of spices in the region.

For the same, even last year in the month of September, the government of the country launched the spice replanting Programme.

