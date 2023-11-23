Grenada hosts the inauguration ceremony of 2024 CARIFTA games

The 2024 CARIFTA Games has officially launched with an inauguration ceremony held at St George's, Grenada, on Wednesday 22nd November 2024

The 2024 CARIFTA Games has officially launched with an inauguration ceremony held at St George’s, Grenada, on Wednesday 22nd November 2024.

Grenada prepares to host one of the biggest sporting events on the athletic calendar, the 51st Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games 2024.

The eagerly anticipated 51st edition Caribbean Free Trade Area (CARIFTA) games 2024 are scheduled to take place from 30th March to 1st April 2024 at the the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

Grenada won the bid for hosting the games in April of this year and officially launched the games today at the Olympic house. Last year the 50th edition anniversary launch of CARIFTA took place in Bahamas.

OVER 3 MILLION INVESTED IN CARIFTA GAMES: Over 3 million dollars is budgeted by the local organizing committee to host the 2024 CARIFTA game on the island.

Over 700 athletes and sports officials are expected to be in Grenada for the 2024 CARIFTA at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium. Organizers say that team Grenada is already in training mode and tickets are available for the event.

The organisers deserve commendation for the announced availability of tickets, and the reportedly advanced state of preparations by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Currently the tickets are an area of concern. Since the tickets can only be acquired through online purchase it adds an additional surcharge or either through Grenadian Optical

The track and field are receiving strong support from the outer parishes, and it would be wise to establish ticket outlets beyond the main capital. this will ensure accessibility for all interested spectators.

CARIFTA games is an annual athletic competition founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association consisting of track and field events. The event of this magnitude provides an opportunity for the players to showcase their sports prowess.

Lastly, the involvement of regional media will play an important role in the extensive coverage and to capture the essence of the events.