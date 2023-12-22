Grenada hosts Senior Citizens Luncheon, know deets

Often referred to as the "Cradle of Culture', string band music continues to be a main aspect of the cultural landscape of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Grenada: Grenada hosted the Minister’s Senior Citizens Luncheon as senior citizens were specially treated in the Committee of the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government.

Sponsored by the Chinese Embassy and other sponsors such as Hubbards, SVG Air, Grenadian General Insurance Ltd, Budget Foods, Alexis Food Stores and KC Mills, they were treated to a three-course meal prepared by Beverly Bartholomew.

And, entertained by members of the Royal Grenada Police Force Band and Culture Train.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Tevin Andrews said it warms his heart when senior citizens can be treated in a special way; it’s a way of showing appreciation.

The event was held at the Carriacou Botanical Gardens. A similar event will be held for the senior citizens of Petite Martinique at a later date.

Often referred to as the “Cradle of Culture’, string band music continues to be a main aspect of the cultural landscape of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

And to ensure that it is positively sustained, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government has partnered with the National Lotteries Authority through the teaching of the different musical instruments by local musician Neal Matheson and Culture Officer Anderson Matheson.

On a recent visit to Carriacou NLA’s General Manager Cindy Henry and Chairman of the Board of Directors William Baptiste met with the tutors and students. Henry said this is part of fulfilling their mandate of supporting sports, culture and nation building.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Javan Williams said it is important that the rich culture of Carriacou and Petite Martinique is kept alive so that it can be continued by future generations.

The Carriacou Botanical Gardens have been transformed into a Christmas village and is ready to welcome all. They extended thanks to the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government and our sponsors.