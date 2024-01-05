Grenada: GFA Division 2 matches to resume on Saturday

The matches of the Grenada Football Association Division 2 will resume on Saturday at two different venues.

Grenada: The matches of the Grenada Football Association Division 2 will resume on Saturday at two different venues. Three matches will be held between different teams at Victoria Park and Queen’s Park.

The association also shared the schedule of the matches and invited the football lovers for the staging of the games. The first game will be held between Mt. Horne and Carenage on January 6, 2024, at 5:00 pm. The match will be held at Victoria Park.

The second game will be held between Five Stars and Morne Jaloux on January 6, 2024, at Victoria Park. The match will start at 7: 00 pm. The third game will be held between Christian Strikers and Herb Roots, as they will play the last match of the day.

Besides this, the football association will also host the quarterfinals of the Sandlas GFA National Under 15 tournament. It will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The audience will feature the matches between Grenada’s top youth football clubs. Two venues have been selected for the staging of the matches, which are Victoria Park and Cuthbert Peters Park.

At Victoria Park, the first match will be held SAFL and SAB Spartans at 1 pm as part of the quarterfinal match. The second match for the quarterfinal is scheduled to be held between Hard Rock and GBSS FC. With the Championships, the fans expressed pleasure and said that Grenada will witness exceptional performance between the rising stars on the football field.

For the second location, two matches are set between the teams: the first one, St John’s Sports vs Paradise FCI and the second one, Eagles SSS and RGPFF FC. These four matches will determine the teams for the semi-final round of the tournament.

The semi-final round of the U15 tournament will be held on January 13, 2024, at Queen’s Park. The winners of the four matches of the quarterfinal round will take part in the semi-final round match of the tournament.

The final will take place on January 20, 2024, at Morne Rouge.