Grenada gearing up for finals Star Malt Secondary Schools Football

Grenada: Ministry of Education Youth, Sports and Culture presents the big final of the Grand Showdown of Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament Finals. The tournament is hosted by the ministry for promotion of the sports in Grenada.

This tournament had 8 knockout competition which had already set stage on fire in which Mac Donald college emerging as the top performer and as the champions. As per the ministry, the tournament has received an overwhelming response and now everyone is looking forward for the Finals that promises heart-stopping moments.

Known for its Defending ability defending champions, Boca Secondary, are on the redemption mission after a tough power 8 exit to Mac Donald College. They are Hungary for victory and eyeing the overall championships.

The big final is schedule on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kirani James Athletics Stadium and opening Ceremony is scheduled at 10:30 am thereafter at 11:00 am – Junior Boys face off will happen happy high secondary school Vs Saint Andrews Anglican Secondary school – it’s a clash for the ages as these young talents battle for the title.

At 3:00 am the ultimate Showdown will begin with the Mac Donald College -Grenada vs The Boca Secondary School – Senior Boys Title Fight! MDC’s recent triumph adds fuel to the fire, but Boca Secondary is out to defend their crown.

In addition, there would be Girls Division Duel SAASS and The St. Joseph’s convent Grenville who will resign supreme in the girls division the excitement will be so intense.

The fiels is set, teams are ready, and the synergy would be tremendously electric MCD’s confidence is soaring, but Boca secondary as defending champions has a legacy to uphold. This clash is not to be missed at any costs.

Star Malt Football Finals Calling of all the football enthusiasts to join this and support your favourite teams, and witness the future of Grenada in football.

These are the lists if the secondary schools football tournament:-

Saint Andrew Anglican School (SAASS) VS Happy Hill Secondary School at 11AM (HHSS) (Junior boys )

Saint Andrew Anglican School (SAASS) VS Saint Joseph’s Convent Grenville 1 PM at (SJC ) ( GIRLS)

Boca Secondary School VS Mac Donald College at 3 PM (senior boys )

