Grenada gearing up for 51st CARIFTA Games

Grenada: The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture of Grenada is gearing up for the hosting of the 51st edition of the CARIFTA Games from March 30 to April 1, 2024, at Kirani James Sports Stadium.

A technical team, including officials from the Division of Sports, the Grenada Athletic Association, the Grenada National Stadium Authority, the National Organizing Committee and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development on Wednesday 3rd, January 2023, embarked on a final walk-through of the Kirani James Athletics Stadium before the commencement of the relaying of the synthetic track in preparation for hosting the 2024 CARIFTA Games.

Coordinator of Sports Kerlon Peters, said they are working towards getting the track ready in time for the hosting of the 2024 National Championships, the Republic Bank Intercol Games 2024 and the GUT National Primary School Meet.

Material and equipment for the refurbishment are expected to arrive in Grenada this week, and work will commence the following week.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development is in the process of finalizing the scope of works, which includes the resurfacing of the warm-up track. The relevant permits and authorization is also being finalized for the commencement of work on the facility.

Works continue at the Roy St John Playing Field in Tanteen and other playing fields around the island to accommodate sporting activities while work is ongoing at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. At Tanteen, work includes improving the drainage, levelling of the grounds, fencing and refurbishment of buildings and bleachers.

Around 28 countries will send their athletes to participate in the CARIFTA Games 2024, including the Caribbean and out of it. Alliah Gittens opens her 2024 Season with a distance of 39.90 at the Ted Dwyer Classics & Pentathlon Challenge in Kingston, Jamaica. This performance is only ten centimetres short of the 40m standard for qualification to represent Grenada at the 2024 Carifta Games.

Notably, all morning sessions will start at 9 am on all days. On the other hand, the evening sessions will start at 2: 30 every Saturday, and they will start at 3: 00 every Sunday and 3: 30 is for every Monday.