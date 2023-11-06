Grenada Football Premier League: Paradise FC leads points table

Paradise FC International secured the first position in the points table of week 14 of the Grenada Premier League standings

Grenada: Paradise FC International secured the first position in the points table of week 14 of the Grenada Premier League standings. The team has secured 11 victories and gained 34 points.

In the Grenada Football Association, Premier League, ten 10 teams have participated and played different matches against each other. The matches were held at different playing fields of Grenada.

Premier League Standings

Paradise FC International secured the first position. The team played 13 matches and won 11 matches. The team lost one match and drew one of them. The total points of the team is 34.

The second position was secured by Queens Park Rangers with a total of 26 points. The team played 12 matches and won nine of them. The team lost three matches.

Hurricanes SC stood at the third position. The team played 13 matches and secured victory in 8 matches. The team lost three matches and drew two of them. The points of the team is 26.

The fourth position was secured by MT. Rich SC. The team has played 12 matches and secured victory in seven of them. The team lost two matches and drew three of them. The points of the team is 24.

The fifth position in the Grenada Football Association Premier League was secured by FC Camerhogne. The team played 13 matches and secured victory in six of them. Three matches of the team are in the lost category, while four are in the drew category. The total points of the team in the points table is 21.

Hard Rock secured the sixth position with 16 points. The team has played 13 matches and secured victory in 5 of them. The team lost seven matches.

St John’s Sports secured the seventh position in the points table. The points of the team are 12. The team played 12 matches and secured victory in three of them.

Sab Spartans secured eighth position with 12 points in the points table of the Premier League. The team played 13 matches and secured victory in four of them.

Danger zone teams

The two teams are in the danger zone, which are:

Sunsetters FC is on the ninth position with seven points.

Happy Hill FC is on the tenth position with three points.