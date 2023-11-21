Grenada Football Matches continues, Know results

The Grenada football association matches have announced the results , standings and schedule of the matches

The Grenada football association matches have completed their first round of matches for group 1 and 2 of GFA Division 2.

Scores of group 1 under the GFA division 2 are:

HONVED with 16 points

SPRINGS FC at 9 points

MORNE JALOUX SPORTS CLUB at 9 points

HORNE SPORTS CLUB with 9 points

FIVE STARS at 6 points

BELLE VUE RANGERS with 0 points

CARENAGE at 0 points

Scores of groups 2 under the GFA division 2 are:

SUNJETS at 15 points

NORTH STARS with 9 points

CLASS HERB ROOTS at 7 points

CHRISTIAN STRIKERS at 4 points

COMBINED NORTHERNERS at 3 points

TEMPE ALL BLACKS with 3 points

HAMPSHIRE UNITED at 0 points

The race continues for the top spot in the GFA Sandals National U15 Tournament. The standings in both League A & B of GFA Sandals U-15 league are as follows:

GFA Sandals U-15 league A standings

SAFL with 34 points

Eagles Super strikers with 25 points

Paradise FCI at 24 points

Queens Park Rangers with 18 points

GBSS FC with 15 points

Belle Vue Rangers at 12 points

Honved with 9 points

FC Camerhogne at 6 points

GFA Sandals U-15 league B standings

John Sports at 31 points

Hard Rock FC with 23 points

RGPF Saint forces at 21 points

Sab Spartans with 16 points

Hurricanes SC at 15 points

Rich SC with 10 points

Happy Hill FC at 8 points

Five stars at 4 points

The results of GFA division 2 matches played over the weekend are:

Springs FC won with the score of 3 against Five stars at the score of 1

Class Herb Roots won against Tempe All Blacks with the score of 3-1

Morne Jaloux won with the score of 1-0 against MT Horne.

The results of GFA Sandals U-15 tournament played over the weekend are:

Rich Sc won against RGPF with the score of 5-2

Paradise FCI won against Honved with the score of 2-0

Sab Spartans won against Happy Hill FC with 4-3

GFA division 1 match schedule:

St David’s FC will compete against Fontenoy United on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 6:00pm in Victoria Park.