Grenada Football Matches continues, Know results

The Grenada football association matches have announced the results , standings and schedule of the matches

Grenada football matches
Grenada football matches

The Grenada football association was delighted to share the results , standings and schedule of the matches.

The Grenada football association matches have completed their first round of matches for group 1 and 2 of GFA Division 2.

Scores of group 1 under the GFA division 2 are:

  • HONVED with 16 points
  • SPRINGS FC at 9 points
  • MORNE JALOUX SPORTS CLUB at 9 points
  • HORNE SPORTS CLUB with 9 points
  • FIVE STARS at 6 points
  • BELLE VUE RANGERS with 0 points
  • CARENAGE at 0 points

Scores of groups 2 under the GFA division 2 are:

  • SUNJETS at 15 points
  • NORTH STARS with 9 points
  • CLASS HERB ROOTS at 7 points
  • CHRISTIAN STRIKERS at 4 points
  • COMBINED NORTHERNERS at 3 points
  • TEMPE ALL BLACKS with 3 points
  • HAMPSHIRE UNITED at 0 points

The race continues for the top spot in the GFA Sandals National U15 Tournament. The standings in both League A & B of GFA Sandals U-15 league are as follows:

GFA Sandals U-15 league A standings

  • SAFL with 34 points
  • Eagles Super strikers with 25 points
  • Paradise FCI at 24 points
  • Queens Park Rangers with 18 points
  • GBSS FC with 15 points
  • Belle Vue Rangers at 12 points
  • Honved with 9 points
  • FC Camerhogne at 6 points

GFA Sandals U-15 league B standings

  • John Sports at 31 points
  • Hard Rock FC with 23 points
  • RGPF Saint forces at 21 points
  • Sab Spartans with 16 points
  • Hurricanes SC at 15 points
  • Rich SC with 10 points
  • Happy Hill FC at 8 points
  • Five stars at 4 points

The results of GFA division 2 matches played over the weekend are:

  • Springs FC won with the score of 3 against Five stars at the score of 1
  • Class Herb Roots won against Tempe All Blacks with the score of 3-1
  • Morne Jaloux won with the score of 1-0 against MT Horne.

The results of GFA Sandals U-15 tournament played over the weekend are:

  • Rich Sc won against RGPF with the score of 5-2
  • Paradise FCI won against Honved with the score of 2-0
  • Sab Spartans won against Happy Hill FC with 4-3

GFA division 1 match schedule:

  • St David’s FC will compete against Fontenoy United on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 6:00pm in Victoria Park.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR