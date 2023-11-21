Grenada Football Matches continues, Know results

The Grenada football association was delighted to share the results , standings and schedule of the matches.
The Grenada football association matches have completed their first round of matches for group 1 and 2 of GFA Division 2.
Scores of group 1 under the GFA division 2 are:
- HONVED with 16 points
- SPRINGS FC at 9 points
- MORNE JALOUX SPORTS CLUB at 9 points
- HORNE SPORTS CLUB with 9 points
- FIVE STARS at 6 points
- BELLE VUE RANGERS with 0 points
- CARENAGE at 0 points
Scores of groups 2 under the GFA division 2 are:
- SUNJETS at 15 points
- NORTH STARS with 9 points
- CLASS HERB ROOTS at 7 points
- CHRISTIAN STRIKERS at 4 points
- COMBINED NORTHERNERS at 3 points
- TEMPE ALL BLACKS with 3 points
- HAMPSHIRE UNITED at 0 points
The race continues for the top spot in the GFA Sandals National U15 Tournament. The standings in both League A & B of GFA Sandals U-15 league are as follows:
GFA Sandals U-15 league A standings
- SAFL with 34 points
- Eagles Super strikers with 25 points
- Paradise FCI at 24 points
- Queens Park Rangers with 18 points
- GBSS FC with 15 points
- Belle Vue Rangers at 12 points
- Honved with 9 points
- FC Camerhogne at 6 points
GFA Sandals U-15 league B standings
- John Sports at 31 points
- Hard Rock FC with 23 points
- RGPF Saint forces at 21 points
- Sab Spartans with 16 points
- Hurricanes SC at 15 points
- Rich SC with 10 points
- Happy Hill FC at 8 points
- Five stars at 4 points
The results of GFA division 2 matches played over the weekend are:
- Springs FC won with the score of 3 against Five stars at the score of 1
- Class Herb Roots won against Tempe All Blacks with the score of 3-1
- Morne Jaloux won with the score of 1-0 against MT Horne.
The results of GFA Sandals U-15 tournament played over the weekend are:
- Rich Sc won against RGPF with the score of 5-2
- Paradise FCI won against Honved with the score of 2-0
- Sab Spartans won against Happy Hill FC with 4-3
GFA division 1 match schedule:
- St David’s FC will compete against Fontenoy United on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 6:00pm in Victoria Park.