Grenada Football Association concludes Goalkeeping Clinic Series

GFA's Goalkeeping Clinic Series took place from Wednesday, 3rd January 2024 to Saturday, 6th January 2024 at the Queens Park.

Grenada Football Association has shared a glimpse of GFA’s Goalkeeping Clinic Series that took place from Wednesday, 3rd January 2024 to Saturday, 6th January 2024 at Queens Park.

The highlights from GFA’s Goalkeeping Clinic Series featured the expertise of Phil Wheddon, a world-class coach.

World-renowned goalkeeper coach, Phil Wheddon is the only goalkeeper coach in history to have coached the US Men and Women’s national teams in the FIFA World Cup. He has coached in 3 World Cups and Brought home 2 Olympic medals.

The Attendees Witnessed the fusion of skill and passion facilitated by the International Goalkeeper Coaches Conference in Grenada 2024.

The sessions were divided into theory for the coaches and practical for both coaches and goalkeepers.

Phil Wheddon was able to share some of his knowledge with young male and female footballers at the Happy Hill Secondary School. Phil was accompanied by a past student of the HHSS and current captain of Grenada’s Senior Women’s National Team, Ronesha Frank.

“First of all it’s a pleasure to be here. Thankyou to the Grenadian people for allowing me to be here. Thankyou to the Grenada Football Association. Its been a fantastic few days . Everyone I’ve met has been wonderful. The facilities have been fantastic . I’ve been lucky enough to toll the island a little bit and visit some schools which for me is an honour and privilege. Everyone has been fantastic, so its been a very fun few days.

The coach of Grenada U-14 team also thanked the Grenada Football Association by saying that the initiative was much needed. He further added by saying that Mr. Phil was very informative and they as coaches got to learn techniques they’d never seen before.

The students were very happy with the GFA’s Goalkeeping Clinic Series as they realised that these sessions will improve their skills and techniques and give them more opportunities and scholarships.