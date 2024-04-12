Grenada facing issue of coastal erosion, damaging archaeological site, houses

The issue of the coastal erosion has been discovered at Sauters and the neighbouring communities in Grenada, resulting in the damage of the archaeological site.

Grenada: The issue of the coastal erosion has been discovered at Sauters and the neighbouring communities in Grenada, resulting in the damage of the archaeological site. The government has begun addressing the issue and stated that the problem is caused by the adverse effects of the climate change.

Due to the coastal erosion, the archaeological site and the businesses and homes have been getting damaged at Sauters. In order to address the isuse, the government of Grenada took measures and started the environment and social impact assessment which is currently underway.

About six years ago, the then new national party administration attempted to intervene in the matter by constructing a breakwater system. The intervention known properly as the breakwater project was successful in protecting the lower success area and businesses were restored but communities like Rodney and Mount Craven were then affected.

On Tuesday evening, parliamentary representative for Saint Patrick West- Joseph Andall hosted a community meeting for the residents of the affected areas to discuss government’s plans to address the challenge.

“We have seen the loss of historical artifacts and we have seen people suffering economically, suffering with the psychological trauma for the loss of the land, loss of their homes, loss of their livelihoods. We all would like to see things move rapidly. I don’t think that there is anyone, whether it be a resident, someone who has lost his or her home or whose home is under threat, or government wants to see any delay in the project.”

He said that the government is cognizant of the problems that people face in this area and recognize that there is a need for a solution to it. He also added that the solution should be strategic and does not create problems down the road because no one can dispute that the brickwater has led to the protection of lower satires, the building that were being battered are now relatively safe.

Chief Technical Officer in the Ministry of Infrastructure Kevin Blache presented with the large turnout of the government’s proposed solution for coastal erosion at Mount Rodney, Mount Craven and surrounding areas.

“It would consist of two main things, so along the coastline, we would have revetment or stone packing to further stop the erosion that is affecting the houses in the area. We would also have to construct some additional brickwaters that are parallel to the coastline.”

Environment Minister from Guyana, who is responsible for conducting the environmental and social impact assessment, gave an update on what her work will entail. She said that the aim of ESIA is to minimize or avoid adverse environmental and social effects before they occur and integrate environmental and social concerns into decision-making.