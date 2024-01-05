Grenada: Boat Builder Alwyn Enoe honoured by King Charles

Boat Builder of Grenada- Alwyn Enoe has been awarded by King Charles on the occasion of New Year.

Grenada: Boat Builder of Grenada- Alwyn Enoe has been awarded by King Charles on the occasion of New Year. He was bestowed with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to entrepreneurship.

Enoe, who was a shipwright for over 40 years, was among several Grenadians to be awarded by the King for New Year’s.

Upon receiving the award, the boat builder expressed pleasure and said that he was grateful for the honour as he served the country with full honesty.

“I am happy to receive such an award while I am still alive as many other boat builders such as Jassie Compton, Zephrine McLaren and Gordon Patrice did not receive such honour before their passing”, words of outstanding boat builder Alwyn Enoe.

Born and bred in the boat-building village of Windward, he said it is a real honour to be recognized, and he would like to see the younger generation continue the tradition.

Enoe has built twelve (12) open deck sloops over the years, with some operating charter businesses in several Caribbean islands, namely Antigua and St. Vincent.

Meanwhile, in an effort to sustain this rich cultural tradition, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, under the leadership of Minister Hon. Tevin Andrews, has budgeted funds to develop this area.

There are also plans with an investor to develop a boat building school and museum.

Netizens also expressed pleasure and said that he is a well-deserved man. They added that he has been far too long in being given to a man who has kept Carriacou’s boat-building heritage alive and known internationally.

One of the users said,” Congratulations!!! An extraordinarily well-deserved honor! Bless you, Sir!.”

Besides this, the Member of Parliament and Minister for Carriacou also extended wishes to the boat builder. He said,” I believe in recognising individuals when they are alive. Well-deserved recognition.”

Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries Grenada also acknowledged the work done by the boat builder and said that this is a huge honour for the country as well.