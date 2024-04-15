Grenada becomes 2024 WINLOTT Windwards U19 Super 50 champions

Grenada won the 2024 WINLOTT Windwards U19 Super 50 tournament by securing victory in the final match on Sunday with 6 wickets.

St. Vincent U19 won the toss and opted to bat first posting a score of 91 All out in 28.1 overs. It was outstanding bowling of Grenada to restrict St. Vincent. Kirsten Murray 3 for 6, Enoch Toussaint 2 for 24 and 1 wicket each from Donte Alexander, Kirt Murray and Devin Tyson made it a quick end to the first innings.

Grenada U19, within 12 overs, made light work of St. Vincent with 93 for 4. Divonie Joseph, 38, and Jerel Jeremiah, 29, were the top scorers for Grenada. The efforts of St. Vincent’s bowling attack were not enough to slow the predicted champions down. Kevin Joseph 2 for 9, Kodi Grant 1 for 5 and Kirtney Franklyn 1 for 25.

In the end, it was pure celebration for the Spice Boys as they ended the tournament with a clean sweep.

Further, the second position was secured by Saint Lucia after they won the match against Dominica by 132 runs on Sunday. The match was held at Benjamin’s Park and remained second on the points to bring an end to the defending title journey.

Saint Lucia started its innings by winning the toss where they decided to bat and post another high score of 240 in 48.3 overs. It was another great showing off by Theo Edward scoring 81, the backing of Lee John 55 and Khan Elcock 37 and Tarriqu Edward 20 did it for Saint Lucia.

From the bowling of Dominica, Earsinho Fontaine 4 for 49, Jashon Vidal 2 for 32, Kester Lestrade 2 for 43 and Jelani Joseph 1 for 51 have showcased their performance.

However, Dominica could not manage to secure the score as they did not make 108 runs in 35.4 overs. Captain Jahson Vidal once again top-scored for Dominica with 31. While for Saint Lucia, Lee John got 3 for 33, Kervin Gassie, Aaron Joseph, Jeandell Cyril, Shawnil Edward, Royce Paul and Isiah Jones got a wicket each.

Notably, Saint Lucia secured the second position on the points table and has been paving to win the title of the tournament.