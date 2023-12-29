Grenada: 900ft road opened in Morne Jaloux, residents pour love

The Ministry has also organised the opening ceremony for the completion of the road and reiterated its commitment to the development of the country.

Grenada: A 900ft of concrete pavement and road has been opened in Morne Jaloux of Carriacou, Grenada on Thursday. Tevin Andrews- Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, shared glimpses of the road and expressed pleasure in the development of the infrastructure.

The Ministry has also organised the opening ceremony for the completion of the road and reiterated its commitment to the development of the country. The celebration with the dance and music was held during the ceremony.

Minister Andrews was presented with a plaque as a show of appreciation. During the ceremony, he said that the infrastructural works that will be undertaken in Carriacou and Petite Martinique in 2024 with community-ministry collaboration.

He added that he would like to see them for their developmental projects in the upcoming time.

He also lauded the community resident Sandra Davis-Banjo, who advocated on behalf of the community, which is located close to the village of L’Esterre.

Residents of the community expressed pleasure in the construction of the road and appreciated the efforts made by the ministry. They added that the construction of the road will enhance the development of the citizens in the area.

One of the residents added,“A man not only of words but action was the description of Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews, at the opening of over 900ft of concrete pavement and road in the Morne Jaloux, Carriacou.

Residents who organized the event were high in praise for the Minister and the Permanent Secretary and Staff at the Ministry for the road development.

For 86-year-old Frederick Joseph, who was born there and lived there for twenty-two (22) years of his life, it was a welcomed initiative as he recalled how difficult it was for vehicles and residents without a proper road structure.

Similar sentiments were echoed by residents Verna Davis, Dr Tyron Davis and Alburn Caton, among others residents.

As per reports, the road also connects to the BBH Community, Six Roads and Brunswick.