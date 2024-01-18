Grenada 50th Anniversary airlift schedule unveiled, American Airlines, JetBlue to serve

The airlift schedule has been unveiled for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Grenada.

Grenada: The airlift schedule has been unveiled for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Grenada. Different airlines such as British Airways, Sun Wing, Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue and SVG Air will provide the service for February 2024.

Pure Grenada Authority shared the calendar and said that the celebration of the Independence will feature the staging of several cultural and fascinating events. The airlift schedule will enhance connectivity to the country with a chance to explore the rich and captivating culture of the Spice Isle.

According to the schedule, British Airways will provide service to Grenada from London Gatwick three times per week. The service will connect the Caribbean region to the United Kingdom with increased frequency.

Another airline on the list is Virgin Atlantic Airways, which will also provide additional service to Grenada from London Heathrow for the Independence celebration. The service will be given three times per week.

Air Canada will also enhance the connectivity between the Caribbean and Canada in February with additional service between Grenada and Toronto. The flight will fly four times per week. Sun Wing will provide service from Grenada to Toronto once a week.

JetBlue Airways will also be included in the list, which will fly for the Independence celebration of Grenada. The additional service of the flight will be given to Grenada from New York and Boston. The flights between Grenada and New York will fly seven times per week.

American Airlines is also included in the list for the celebration of the Independence of Grenada. The flights of the airline will fly on the route from Miami to Grenada and Charlotte to Grenada. The airline expanded the service for February month as the service will be given seven times per week between Grenada and Miami.

The service will also be given one time per week between Charlotte and Grenada.

The service between Caribbean destinations will be given by Caribbean Airlines as the flights fly from Trinidad to Grenada ten times per week. Caribbean Airlines will also provide service from Barbados to Grenada seven times per week.

interCaribbean Airways will provide additional service on the route from Barbados to Grenada 11 times per week. It will also fly on the route from St Vincent to Grenada four times per week.

SVG Air is also on the list for providing additional service to Grenada from St Vincent via Carriacao for the Independence celebration. The airline will provide service on the route daily