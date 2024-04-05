Greece-India labour agreement raises concerns towards due diligence aspects

The Greek government and India have initiated the process of signing an agreement for the management of labour which will be migrating to Greece

The Greek government and India have initiated the process of signing an agreement for the management of labour which will be migrating to Greece. This has raised concerns for the country to emphasize the integrity and quality of the migrated labour force.

The concerns have been prioritised after the problems faced by nations like Canada, where the lack of proper due-diligence checks allowed the entry of questionable characters and led to a surge in the crime rate.

According to the information provided by Brussels-based news website- Press Editorials, there is a need for the establishment of stringent due diligence processes and background checks which could enhance the quality of the incoming workforce in Greece.

The government of Greece has been seeking ways to address the shortage of the labour force in the market which would be a significant aspect of its economic diversification. With the agreement, the country has taken one step forward to mitigate the labour shortage and welcome skilled and semi-skilled workers.

The news website outlined that the agreement is all set to be implemented after the first quarter of 2024 as it is in the final stage. Under the pact, the labour workforce from countries such as Moldova, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Armenia, and Vietnam would be invited.

However, the initiative poses challenges for the government and its efforts in implementing and improving the due diligence procedures. As per the reports, the country has been looking for ways to grant work permits to only qualified and reputable individuals.

The comprehensive due diligence framework is the prime path for the government in preventing the entry of questionable characters which is a challenging step.

As per Dimitris Kairides, the Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum, the government also launched the online platform to facilitate migration on February 9. With its inception, the platform has already received more than 2,000 applicants and the number is expected to increase in the coming days.

Minister Kairides projected that the potential mark for the number of applications would remain at 200,000, citing the significance of the labour migration initiative.

He also shed light on the fact that serious legislative reforms would be put in place with the intent to manage the labour force and streamline their integration into the Greek economy. The reforms would feature the simplification of the migration procedures and expedition of the process of work permits for the incoming workers into the Greek labour market.

Due Diligence Aspect

The reports suggested that the figures of the incoming workers into the Greek market would stand at 200,000, strengthening the importance of the due diligence process. In order to prevent social interests, stringent background checks would be placed at the forefront during the expansion of the labour migration.

The government faces challenges with the fact that the success of labour migration efforts has caused havoc in the implementation of the stringent vetting process. The news website also suggested two approaches for the management of the overflow of the labour workforce and processing work permit applications from India and other countries.

The first one would include the screening of the applications by the authorized international agencies of the government and the second one would suggest the vetting of the credentials by an internationally recognized organization authorized by the Greek government.

Under the first approach, the applicants who will apply with the first option must undergo stringent due diligence directly with the government which will ensure credibility and quality.

The second option would ask the applicants to pay the due diligence fees to approved international agencies which are authorized by the government and will conduct comprehensive background checks. Upon completion, both the agency and the applicant will hand over the result to the government, aiming to ensure accuracy and accountability.

The option would also open channels for cross-referencing the data provided by the applicant with the result prepared by the agency. The options will enhance the due diligence aspect of the Greek government and ensure the protection of integrity.

Recently, the European Union has emphasized reforming their migration programs and asked the member states to pay attention towards the security of the Schengen area. The insufficiently regulated migration processes have made the EU take action against the procedure.

The issuance of golden visas to the applicants in exchange for investment has raised concerns towards the stringent due diligence processes. The EU has been focusing on the countries with visa-free agreements and are active participants in the golden visa scheme, aiming to bolster the efforts towards the due diligence processes.

The move also marked the efforts of the European Union to tighten border controls and ensure a higher standard of scrutiny, aiming to enhance global mobility. The countries with German visa programs have also been facing challenges with their vetting processes, aiming to enhance migration policies and not compromise the safety and integrity of the Schengen zone.