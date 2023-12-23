Government of Dominica announces reduction in Petroleum prices

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica announced a reduction in Petroleum prices on Friday, 22nd December 2023. The newly announced prices will be effective from 27th December 2023.

This cut in petroleum prices has been made after reviewing the prices for the regulatory cycle from 17th November to 15th December.

The price of Gasoline has dropped by $0.34. The recent price of Gasoline was $14.25 per gallon and the new price is $13.91 per gallon.

The price of High Sulphur Diesel has been cut of $0.89. The current price of High sulphur Diesel was $14.30, and the new price is $13.41 per gallon.

The price of Kerosene has been reduced by $1.41. The current price of Kerosene was $12.73 per gallon, and the new price is $11.32 per gallon.

These changes in petroleum prices are brought into action by keeping up with international oil prices.

This change of value in petroleum prices is due to the increased crude production in the US. The increased inventory of petroleum is the major reason for the decreased prices.

The Government of Dominica also said that they will execute such measures that will help to reduce inflation and the impact of adverse market forces on Customers.

The prices were last revised on 28th August 2023. The petroleum prices were increased back then. Gasoline was priced at $17.07 per gallon, kerosene was priced at $12.50 per gallon, High Sulphur Diesel at $14.57 per gallon and Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel at $15.44 per gallon.

The decrease in prices will help reduce the cost of living and increase the real income of the people in Dominica. It will also be a great relief in the holiday season when most of the people are travelling.

The social media users have also appreciated the efforts of the Government of Dominica for the reduced fuel prices.