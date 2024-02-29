Good Shepherd wins first position at Andrea Blackett Zone of Barbados NAPSAC

Good Shepherd Primary School secured victory in the boy's and girls’ events at the Andrea Blackett Zone of the Barbados NAPSAC on Wednesday.

Barbados: Good Shepherd Primary School secured victory in the boy’s and girls’ events at the Andrea Blackett Zone of the Barbados NAPSAC on Wednesday. Christ Church Girls’ School and St Giles Primary won the top positions in the James Wedderburn Zone.

The results of the championship have been unveiled by Barbados Children Directory and lauded the performance of the athletes. From Good Shepherd Primary School, Nyah Gooden topped the Under-11 Girl’s ball throw with a mark of 22.46 metres.

Kyah Lashley from Christ Church Girls School has remained the top performer with a new record of 8.28 meters for the girl’s under-13 shot put. Standout athlete Aimeree Thompson secured the top position in the Under-13 division and Skye Toppin-Holder won the Under-11 cricket ball throw with a distance of 24.31 metres.

Results for the Field Events Championships for the Andrea Blackett Zone will be:

In the girls section, Good Shepherd Primary School stood in the top position with a total 84 points, while St Paul’s Primary School secured the second position with a total of 77 points. The third position was secured by Eden Lodge Primary School with a total of 39 points.

In the boys section, Good Shepherd Primary School won the first position with 79 points, while Eden Lodge Primary School stood in the second position with 61 points. The third position was secured by St Gabriel’s Primary School with 42 points.

Results for the James Wedderburn Zone field events:

In the girls section, the first position in the zone was secured by Christ Church Girls School with a score of 115 points, while St Giles’ Primary School won the second position in the field event with a score of 48 points. The third position was secured by St Lucy’s Primary School with a score of 39 points.

In the boys section, St Giles’ Primary School won the first position with 88 points, while St Stephen’s Primary School won second position with 85 points. St Lucy’s Primary won the third position with 54 points.

Last year’s winners in the boys division, St Stephen’s Primary, missed out on the top spot this year by just three points and they relinquished that title to St Giles Primary.

However, 10-year-old Rojahni Cox of St Stephen’s Primary also wrote his name in the record books with a throw of 9.26 metres to establish a new mark for the boys’ Under-13 shot put. Cox who plays junior cricket, also placed second in the cricket ball throw.