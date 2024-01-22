Goleta Gringo, Swan 65 set to sail at 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta

Goleta Gringo and Swan 65, Saida are all set to participate in the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta which will take place from April 17 to 22, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Goleta Gringo and Swan 65, Saida are all set to participate in the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta, which will take place from April 17 to 22, 2024. The latter was recently showcased in the racing campaign of the ARC in December 2023.

Antigua Tourism Authority expressed pleasure with the arrival of the yacht and said that the tourists will see it in Nelson’s Dockyard in April. The Goleta Gringo is Fernando Zuccaro’s Brazil-based, 120-foot schooner for the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta.

Built by the Roncallo shipyard in Genoa, Italy, in 1886, she was originally named the Luigi Palma and carried cargo in the Mediterranean and between Europe and South America for many decades. In 1933, she relocated her base to Argentina, was renamed Pegli and began a life as a cargo hauler on the South American coast.

Her first engine was installed in 1950 but by the 1970’s her use as a cargo hauler was over and she was abandoned in the Lujan River in Argentina in 1974. Fernando discovered her buried in the mud in 1990 and began a 20-year restoration using traditional materials.

Doing the work completely on his own, she still has her original rig configuration, but the interior was completely re-imagined. Thought to be the oldest vessel still sailing in the ocean, tourists can’t wait to see her in Nelson’s Dockyard.

Coming to Swan 65, Saida, the twin-island destination will offer a hearty welcome to the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta to Juerg Schneider’s Basel, Switzerland based, ketch rigged Swan 65, Saida.

She was designed by Sparkman and Stevens and built by Oy Nautor AB in 1973. She’s had a very impressive racing campaign in the Med for the past few years and crossed the Atlantic in the ARC, arriving in Saint Lucia in December of 2023.

Besides this, the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta welcomes back Aidan Mccauley’s 40-foot Carriacou Sloop, Navasana. She was built by the legendary Alwyn Enoe using traditional methods and materials on Windward Beach in Carriacou in 2008 and graced the Antigua Classic Regatta many times under her previous name “Ocean Nomad”.

She had fallen into disrepair when Aidan purchased her and he turned to Andrew Robinson and Woodstock Boatbuilders for a major refit in 2023 that took this forgotten beauty and reimagined her as Navasana.

Woodstock’s restoration stayed true to traditions and she was adorned with a sculpted transom board and mermaids on the bow by famous BVI artist Aragorn making her a true work of art. With her new name and beautiful restoration complete she debuted her new look at the 2023 Antigua Classic Regatta winning the Woodstock Trophy for best restoration of a classic boat.