Gold House wins Barbados’ annual sports meet

Gold House emerged as the champion house when Trinity Academy held its annual sports day last month in Barbados.

Barbados: Gold House emerged as the champion house when Trinity Academy held its annual sports day last month in Barbados.

Gold House amassed 502 points to beat Emerald House into secon place with 470 while Diamond collected 463 points to take the third spot.

In an exciting sports day, four boys and four girls shared the Victor and Victrix Ludorum titles after topping their divisions with 30 points from their three events.

Of interest, was the under-13 girls’ champion Kaiya Warner-Franklyn who captured the NAPSAC’s victrix title last year and whose times in the 400m, 200m and 100metres were faster than the times ran by the boys in the same division.

The division champions all scoring 30 points were:

The diamond medal was secured by Zaria Worrell in the Under7 girls’ category.

Kairo Nurse secured the gold medal in the Under 7 boys’ category.

Jahzia Greenidge secured the emerald in the Under 9 girls’ category.

Jr’dan Benjamin secured the gold medal in Under 9 boys’ category.

The diamond medal was secured by Amaia Hunte in Under 11 girls’ category

Emerald was secured by Dontae Carrington in Under 11 boys’ category

Kayia Warner-Franklin secured the gold medal in Under 13 girls’ category

Aaron Brathwaite secured the Emerald in Under 13 boys’ category.

The sports meet has taken place in Barbados with the participation of the different schools in the region.

Earlier, The 17-year-old leg-spinner and student of Barbados Community College has been selected by Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) for the upcoming West Indies Championship

Motara’s selection came after an impressive showing at the CCC pre-tournament camp in Jamaica under the eye of former West Indies left-arm seamer Pedro Collins. He was also a reserve for Barbados Pride in the CG United Regional Super50 and he benefited from his experience as a net bowler at Kensington Oval when India toured the West Indies last summer.