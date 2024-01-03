Goalkeeper Phil Wheddon arrives in Grenada, know deets

A famous goalkeeper and coach, Phil Wheddon, has arrived in Grenada to conduct the “Goalkeepers and Goalkeepers Coaches Clinics” from Wednesday to Saturday at Queen’s Park

Grenada: A famous Goalkeeper and Coach, Phil Wheddon, has arrived in Grenada to conduct the “Goalkeepers and Goalkeepers Coaches Clinics” from Wednesday to Saturday at Queen’s Park. He was welcomed by the football association with greetings and a brief ceremony.

Grenada Football Association is all set to kick off 2024 with a series of clinics with World-renowned goalkeeper coach Phil Wheddon. The clinics are aimed to provide professional training to the sports people with different sessions. It will also aid in the development of the sport and clubs of the football in Grenada.

Phil Wheddon is the director of Goalkeeping at Philadelphia Union with its great history in several international events. He is the only goalkeeper coach in history to have coached the US Men’s and Women’s National Team in a FIFA World Cup.

He has coached in three world cups and brought home two Olympic Gold Medals. As per his records, he trained several renowned athletes, such as Hope Solo, Briana Scurry, Tim Howard and Kasey Keller. His coach, Andre Blake- Jamaica’s National Football Team’s Captain, also won the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The schedule of the clinics has also been announced. The session will start on January 3, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon. The session will feature the training of the national team, Goalkeeper Coaches and Goalkeepers.

On the second day, the sessions will be held at two different timings for goalkeeper coaches and club goalkeepers. The first session with goalkeeper coaches will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session with club goalkepers from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The third day will feature sessions with all secondary school goalkeepers from 2 pm to 5 pm, and the last day will consist of training with all goalkeepers and coaches from 9 am to 12 noon.

As per the football association, Wheddon will enhance the sporting skills of the footballers in Grenada and pave the path for professional and international levels.

Notably, the Grenada Football Association received training from coach Wheddon last year in November. The sessions of his coaching were held from November 11 to 15, 2022.