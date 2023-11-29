Girls are more at risk of facing sexual violence than boys: UNESCO

UNESCO stated that there are more chances with girls to experience the risk regarding sexual violence at schools.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) stated that there are more chances with girls to experience the risk regarding sexual violence at schools. Connecting with it, the UNESCO mentioned bullying as a part of violence at the schools.

In schools, gender based violence is very common, was first witnessed in 2015 and urgent actions were taken in consideration for tackling such a violence.

Also, in this concern the organization in collaboration with UNGEI (United Nations Girls Education Initiative) and EFA (Education for all) Global Monitoring Reports stated that the Gender based violence has also impacted the education of millions of the students over the years.

Considerably, many types are the part of Gender based violence at the schools which are:

Sexual abuse

Bullying

Verbal and Sexual Harassment

Corporal Punishment

Such a type of violence leads towards the worsen consequences which can be increased absenteeism, depression, school dropouts, low self esteem and poor performance.

Not only this, this can lead towards pregnancy and HIV transmissions as well. All this lays an extremely negative impact on the learning of the students at the school.

Although, due to the lack of evidence of all such violence types, the reality check hides, states the need for conducting surveys and other data collection activities for generating awareness in the communities regarding this.

Significantly, it has been recorded that presently about 35% of the pupils every month face bullying at the schools across the globe. Also, the global data revealed about 25% of the young women face the sexual violence by their partners which even indicates that if the violence is so normal with the women and girls in society.

There are even the chances of making it normal in schools. However, the organization says that education holds all the power to break it.

So the organization directed that youth leadership can prevent the SRGBV (School Related Gender Based Violence).

